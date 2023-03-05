MANILA – Sharon Cuneta on Sunday penned a lengthy heartfelt letter for ABS-CBN, the network she will always consider her home.

“I have been and will always be a Kapamilya,” said Cuneta in the beginning of her Instagram post. “I have been with ABS-CBN since 1988, when they were just rebuilding their station from the ground up after years of closure by the then-Philippine government.”

Cuneta then enumerated the notable projects she’s had with the network including the three solo shows she hosted.

“I did three shows with them which carried my name - The Sharon Cuneta Show for eleven years, SHARON for 6 years, and the third, also called SHARON, for another 6 or so years. Then I did Starpower, The Biggest Loser, was a coach on The Voice Kids and The Voice Teens, and a judge in Your Face Sounds Familiar. And of course, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, which I owe largely to my ‘son’ @cocomartin_ph , who handpicked me for the role of Aurora Guillermo,” she said.

Although she is grateful for the opportunities that it has given her, Cuneta also noted that this is the first time that she doesn’t have a long-term contract with ABS-CBN.

“I know it is a number of things that have caused this. We lost our franchise, the station has way too many stars now and we of the ‘old guard’ have to give way.”

“While I will always be there when they need me and will always be grateful, I guess it is understandable that I for now consider myself a free agent,” she added.

Cuneta said she’s decided to open herself up to other stations that may need her services, “while always keeping my Kapamilya ‘duties,’ if and when they come.”

She, however, clarified that she hasn’t had discussions with any other networks yet, adding that she would only go only where she is needed.

To end her post, she said: “I love you, ABS-CBN. My memory and loyalty are unquestionable. But a girl’s gotta work where she can and where she’s wanted. See you again hopefully soon, whenever you may need me!”