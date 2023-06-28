Photos by Rod Garino/Facebook

MANILA — Rod Garino is seeking justice for the death of his "healthy" Chow Chow due to "heatstroke" in a dog hotel in Antipolo City.

In posts making the rounds on Facebook, Garino narrated how his Chow Chow, named "ChowKing" or "King," died last week while under the care of a dog training and hotel in the city, where the animal was boarded for six days.

Garino told ABS-CBN News that they had to seek the services of the hotel because they were traveling overseas.

"It was his 3rd time in this dog hotel so I was confident they will be able to take care," Garino said in a Facebook post, adding that the hotel's cooling system was supposed to run 24/7.

But on the last day of the dog's stay, ChowKing collapsed in his cage and eventually died of "heatstroke," according to Garino and the death certificate seen by ABS-CBN News.

"Dead on Arrival ka na pagdating sa vet - more than 1 hour na since you collapsed sa cage," said Garino.

"He went through necropsy and the result: Death was due to Heat Stroke (paano nangyari kung totoong 24/7 ang AC?)," he added.

According to health site WebMD's Pet Health Center, dogs have a "higher risk" of "overheating" compared to humans because they are not "efficient at cooling off and dissipating body heat."

"Heat stroke, or hyperthermia, can cause severe problems for your dog," it said.

Tristan Huertas, the owner of the dog hotel Milo & Friends, told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview that they had already reached out to Garino.

Huertas did not give further statements or comment on the accusations surrounding the death of ChowKing.

Garino confirmed that the dog hotel reached out to him and apologized for what happened, saying it offered a "puppy replacement for King."

"I really don't think that's equivalent to what we're feeling," he said.

"[A]ng tanging dasal ko ay hindi na ito maulit sa iba. Maging responsable ang mga hotel dog owners at panagutan ang kanilang kasalanan," Garino said.

"We miss you Kuya! You may not be here physically but we know that you are always beside us. Guide us as we get justice for you and other furbabies!"