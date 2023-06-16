Potchay is now saved. And Joey, the dog's homeless human, would also start a new life. Photos from Abigail Gabuco



MANILA — Help poured in for a dog that suffered from nose bleeding in Cavite after Abigail Gabuco asked for financial assistance on social media.

Gabuco on Thursday saw the dog Potchay suffering from nose bleeding outside the Jamir Veterinary Clinic in Balsahan, Kawit, Cavite where she had her dogs checked.

Potchay was with a homeless man Joey, Gabuco said, who was asking what should be done to help the dog.

"Sabi ko kay doc i-confine na lang po natin kasi mukhang delikado kasi talagang dire-diretso 'yung pagtulo ng dugo sa ilong niya as in grabe po talaga," she told ABS-CBN News on Friday.

The clinic agreed to shoulder the expenses for the dog's initial medical needs, Gabuco said. "Tapos 'yung onwards na lang po 'yung ibang araw 'yung sasagutin ko."

Gabuco decided to ask for financial help using her social media account to reach her family and friends. Overwhelming support followed.

"Instead of messaging them isa-isa, pinost ko. Hindi ko po talaga in-expect na ganoon po aabutin," she said.

Potchay was infected with Ehrlichia, a blood parasite, according to the veterinary clinic. The dog is now in stable condition and "under close monitoring," it added.

'MORE THAN ENOUGH'

Gabuco said the fundraising money meant to cover the dog's medical bills is "more than enough" to also help Joey, the homeless owner of the dog, start a new life.

"Today nagkita kami naghahanap na kami ng apartment para sa kanila ni Potchay... Bibili rin po kami ng motor na may sidecar para din po kay kuya kasi 'yun po 'yung kailangan niya sa pangangalakal niya," Gabuco said.

"Preferred po ni kuya 'yung pangangalakal in-offer-an ko po siya kung ano trabaho gusto niya 'yun daw po talaga ang preferred niya, may mga regular daw po kasi siya at 'yun po ang kaya ng katawan niya."

Joey, according to Gabuco, doesn't have a family with him and considers Potchay his only companion.

"Siya lang po ang kasama ko sa buhay, dalawa lang kami," Gabuco quoted Joey as saying.