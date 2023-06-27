Carla Abellana. Instagram @carlaangeline

MANILA -- Carla Abellana's condominium is still up for sale.

The actress made the announcement in a recent Instagram post, saying she has lowered the price even further.

"Lowered the price even more! Way below market value now," she said.

Now priced at P11.25 million, Abellana's condominium unit is part of The Grove by Rockwell in Pasig City. It has living and dining areas, a kitchen, a den, a bathroom, a master bedroom, and two balconies with a view of the city.

Abellana first put up the property for sale in February 2022, amid rumors that she and her husband, actor Tom Rodriguez, have called it quits.

She went on to confirm this months later, saying she was “betrayed” and was “made to look stupid.”