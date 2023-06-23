Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Herlene Budol. Facebook/@msgrandphil



MANILA -- "Hindi ko po nilaro."

Herlene Budol made this clarification earlier this week following her performance in the question and answer portion of the Miss Grand Philippines press conference.

Her response caught the attention of some netizens, who called her out for supposedly not taking the pageant seriously with her "dog show" answers.

Watch her Q&A starting at the 55:00 mark in the video below:

But in a post on her official Facebook page, the comedienne explained that she got nervous and struggled to express herself on stage.

"Sa sobrang kaba ko po, hindi ko po na-explain 'yung kung anong gusto ko pong sabihin," she said.

Budol, known to many as "Hipon Girl," went on to apologize to those who were disappointed by her performance, and acknowledged that she is "not perfect."

She also promised her fans and supporters that she will do better next time.

"Sorry, I admit 'di po ako magaling sa lahat ng bagay, and sorry kung nawalan po kayo sa akin ng kumpyansa sa isang pagkakamali," she said. "I'll try my best to make you proud. Hindi ko po nilaro; 'di ko lang po talaga na-gets 'yung tanong and I accept it."

"Hindi po ako perpekto. Thank you for those people na naniniwala pa rin po sa akin," she ended.

Before joining Miss Grand Philippines, Budol finished first runner-up in Binibining Pilipinas 2022.

Her manager signed her up to compete in Miss Planet International last year, but she eventually backed out due to "uncertainties by the organizers."

The first-ever Miss Grand Philippines coronation night will be held on July 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.