MANILA -- Herlene Budol continues her journey as a beauty queen as she competes in another national pageant.

The social media star and comedienne, known to many as "Hipon Girl," is part of the first batch of Miss Grand Philippines candidates.

Budol also announced the good news in a series of Instagram posts, which included photos from her final screening last week.

"Mga ka-squammy ko, congrats me at nakapasok ako sa first batch screening ng Miss Grand Philippines," she said.

Before joining Miss Grand Philippines, Budol finished first runner-up in Binibining Pilipinas 2022.

Her manager signed her up to compete in Miss Planet International last year, but she eventually backed out due to "uncertainties by the organizers."

Miss Grand Philippines will hold another screening for its second batch of official candidates on June 7.

Bb. Pilipinas previously held the Miss Grand International license in the country with Budol's batchmate, Roberta Tamondong, as its last representative.