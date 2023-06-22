Maureen Wroblewitz. Instagram/@mauwrob



MANILA – Former beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz pleasantly surprised her followers on Wednesday when she paid tribute to an unidentified man on social media, seemingly suggesting that they are in a relationship.

Through an Instagram post, Wroblewitz greeted the man a happy birthday before calling him “the one that makes me feel like I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

“Not only because you are kind, patient, understanding with the most beautiful heart and soul but most importantly, because your gentle love teaches me how I can love myself more every day,” she added.

Several netizens commented on Wroblewitz’s post, saying they are glad to finally see her happy again. Others, meanwhile, tried to identify her rumored beau.

Wroblewitz finished first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2021, which was won by Bea Luigi Gomez of Cebu.

Before entering the pageant scene, she rose to international popularity as the first Filipino winner of "Asia's Next Top Model' in 2017.

Wroblewitz was previously in a relationship with singer Juan Karlos. Last June 2022, Juan Karlos announced that they had already called it quits.

They started dating as early as 2017.