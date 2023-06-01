Is Maureen Wroblewitz open to joining pageants again?

Maureen Wroblewitz. Instagram/@mauwrob

MANILA -- Maureen Wroblewitz is happy with the results of the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

In an interview with Push, the model and beauty queen said she was rooting for Michelle Dee and Pauline Amelinckx, who were crowned Miss Universe Philippines and Miss Supranational Philippines, respectively.

"Both of them are very deserving, so I'm really glad," she said. "I watched them last year and they've grown so much in the past year."

"So I'm very, very happy for both of them, Miss Supra and Miss Universe Philippines. They're both very deserving," she added.

Wroblewitz finished first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2021, which was won by Bea Luigi Gomez of Cebu.

When asked if she is open to the idea of joining pageants again, the Filipino-German beauty said it is not part of her plans for now, but she is not closing any doors.

"I don't know. I'm turning 25 so I still have a little more time. But as of now, it's not part of my plan," she said. "It's definitely a time of experience and self-discovery, self-love, prioritizing my peace, and getting to know myself better."

"As of now, it's not really my priority. But of course, I watched it (Miss Universe Philippines), I was very supportive of the girls there. But it's not really part of my plan right now. But it doesn't have to be not my plan at all. I never know if I change my mind," she added.

Before entering the pageant scene, Wroblewitz rose to international popularity as the first Filipino winner of "Asia's Next Top Model' in 2017.