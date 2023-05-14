Pauline Amelinckx crowned Miss Supranational PH 2023

From left to right: Miss Universe Philippines 2nd runner-up Angelique Manto, Miss Charm Philippines 2023 Krishnah Gravidez, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx, and Miss Universe Philippines 1st runner-up Christine Opiaza. Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Bohol's Pauline Amelinckx is finally competing in an international pageant this year after being crowned Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 early Sunday.

Amelinckx was awarded the title, along with Baguio's Krishnah Gravidez as Miss Charm Philippines 2023, at a ceremony at Okada Manila around 2 a.m. after the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Both Amelinckx and Gravidez competed in the local Miss Universe pageant, where Makati's Michelle Dee was crowned winner.

Empire.PH, the local franchise holder of the Miss Supranational and Miss Charm pageants, conferred the Philippine crowns on Dee's fellow queens.

Dee, Amelinckx, and Gravidez emerged as the top three candidates in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant night, which gathered 38 candidates in total at a packed Mall of Asia Arena.

Christine Opiaza of Zambales placed 1st runner-up, while Angelique Manto of Pampanga finished 2nd runner-up.

The Miss Supranational 2023 pageant will be held on July 14 in Poland while the 2nd edition of Miss Charm has yet to be announced. Dee will represent the Philippines in the next Miss Universe edition in El Salvador. — Report from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

