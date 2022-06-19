A part of NAIA Terminal 3 featured game-inspired check-in counters and cosplayers for PUBGM and Cebu Pacific's partnership for a game-themed flight. Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

BORACAY, Philippines — Have you ever wondered what a gaming-themed trip would look like?

Popular free-to-play battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile and Cebu Pacific have partnered for a flight inspired by the mobile game, which was also a title in the esports category of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The June 15 trip coincides with the release of Phoenix Adarna, the game's first Filipino character inspired by local folklore mythological bird, Ibong Adarna.

A part of NAIA Terminal 3 also featured Adarna-inspired costumes, and a 'play zone' in the airport was also installed for passengers to play the game and win prizes.

But unlike in the actual game, where a hundred gamers are parachuted down to a remote island to loot items and survive, passengers are flown safely to the destination.

Although the flight features PUBG Mobile, a shooting game, there are no weapons used as props that may compromise airport and flight security.

A PUBGM-themed boarding pass is given to passengers of the flight. Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

Passengers were also handed a gaming-inspired boarding pass before entering the plane, and game merchandise and flight tickets were given for free.

Flight crew, meanwhile, wore Adarna-inspired costumes.

Popular PUBGM video game creators gathered with their fans in Boracay for a meet-and-greet. Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

A part of the event was a meet-and-greet in Boracay on June 16-18 by the game's influencers headed by their ambassadress, Dexie Diaz, who has a Facebook following of 6.6 million.

The influencers played the battle royale game with the public in a later program.

A sand castle was installed, and game-inspired sailboats were made available to the public.

A fan poses for a photo with a game-inspired sailboat in Boracay on June 17, 2022 . Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

Benj Dalmacio of PUBG Mobile Philippines said that the partnership was an acknowledgment that the gaming community is growing and was a helping hand to promote the tourism industry, which was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.