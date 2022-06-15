MANILA — Tencent Games' PUBG Mobile and Cebu Pacific have teamed up to feature a gaming-themed flight for gamers and travelers alike on Wednesday, June 15.

The trip coincides with the release of “Phoenix Adarna,” the mobile game's first Filipino character inspired by local folklore character, the Ibong Adarna.

The banner event, which features the mythical bird titled “Rise from the Ashes,” will last until June 19.

Flight 5J 573 of the airline company that embraces the esports-themed trip will depart NAIA Terminal 3 at 1:45 p.m. and will arrive in Cebu.

Passengers may also enjoy an airport play zone at NAIA Terminal 3, where they can play PUBG Mobile-related activities with personnel dressed as game characters.

Game merchandise and flight giveaways are up for grabs, and passengers may also meet popular streamers and key opinion leaders from the esports community.

Moreover, this is the first time Cebu Pacific has collaborated for a trip featuring a mobile game for a plane flight.