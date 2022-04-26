MANILA— The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Tuesday said it plans to promote "regenerative tourism", which showcases how travel destinations have improved in terms of sustainability.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the government aims to preserve tourist attractions in the country by protecting the environment, citing Boracay's 6-month closure in 2018 for rehabilitation.

"We want a tourist destination to be even better than it was before nga iyong mas maganda pa, iyong hindi nasisira at makikinabang iyong kalikasan," Puyat said in a public briefing.

"Kaya talaga we received a lot of awards from all over the world because talagang they were very impressed that we closed our top tourist destination because we wanted… iyong regenerative tourism nga, we want sustainable tourism," she added.

Conservationists from the Rizal province-based Masungi Georeserve described regenerative tourism as designing experiences around sustainability.