Nadim Elzein, who represented the Philippines in this year’s edition of the Man of the World pageant, finished second-runner up in the competition.

India’s Aditya Khurana was named the winner, with Ukraine’s Vladimir Grand as the first runner up.

Rounding up the list of winners were Netherland’s Tjardo Vollema and Vietnam’s Nguyen Huu Anh as the third and fourth runners-up, respectively.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Elzein said being in pageantry never crossed his mind.

“My dream was to be in the army as I always wanted to help my country grow and make the country proud,” the travel and tourism graduate said.

“But I think with my Man of the World title, I can influence more people and make my country proud,” he added.

Founded in the Philippines in 2017, pageantologists regard Man of the World as an emerging global male pageant alongside Mister World, Mister International, Manhunt International and Mister Supranational.

Organizers also view the pageant as a great opportunity to showcase the best of Filipino tourism and goodwill.