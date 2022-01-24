Baguio to host Man of the World 2022 global pageant

Man of the World PH 2022 Nadim Elzein

MANILA -- Here’s some bit of good news to pageant fans. Over 40 international candidates will gather in the Philippines this year to showcase beauty, brawn and various advocacies at the 4th edition of the Man of the World pageant.

It will be the first live global pageant to be hosted by the Philippines three years since the pandemic.

Organizers are keeping their fingers crossed that the pandemic will be over in time for the holding of the Man of the World finals in June 2022 in Baguio City.

Despite restrictions and safety protocols, Man of the World was able to mount its launch at the Okada Manila over the weekend with virtual and on-site media and the online presence of candidates and their national directors.

Adding excitement to the event was the presence of candidates and their national directors from participating countries including Puerto Rico, India, Korea, USA, Indonesia, Czech Republic, Thailand, Suriname, Chile, Belgium, Netherlands and others.

Representing the Philippines is Nadim Elzein, a travel and tourism graduate representing the Filipino community of the United Arab Emirates.

“Being in pageantry never crossed my mind. My dream was to be in the army as I always wanted to help my country grow and make the country proud,” Elzein told ABS-CBN News. “But I think with my Man of the World title, I can influence more people and make my country proud."

Organizers view the pageant as a great opportunity to showcase the best of Filipino tourism and goodwill.

“We are very proud that the City of Baguio has agreed to be the venue of finals of Man of the World on June 18. The whole region of Cordillera will take center stage, offer the best of the region to the world! Beyond the perfect climate and the stunning sceneries, it is the people of the Cordillera that makes tourists come back and we are all inviting you to come, experience Cordillera and witness the Olympics of male pageant in our beloved hometown,“ said pageant producers Jianlin Floresca and Jinky Lontoc.

Their co-organizer, Carlos Morris Galang, also cites the pageant’s efforts in tourism recovery, as well as providing a silver lining to poor communities struggling to have access to education at this crucial time.