Reigning King of 'Man of the World' pageant crowned in Manila

Man of the World 2021 king Jinkyu Kim of Korea gets his crowning moment in Manila, Sunday. Photo courtesy of Joy Arguil

Male pageantry took centerstage Sunday with the crowning of Korean hunk Jinkyu Kim as the reigning Man of the World 2021 King to drum up publicity for the fourth edition of the pageant to be held in the Philippines this June.

An ecstatic Kim received the new Man of the World crown, crafted in Venezuela, from pageant organizer Carlo Morris Galang of Prime Events Productions Philippines at a media presentation at Okada Hotel.

Kissing the crown, the model-actor told ABS-CBN News it was a joyful moment to finally re-establish his physical presence in the Philippines with the easing of the pandemic.

Kim, who assumed the title in 2020, will travel to the Cordillera region this summer ahead of the pageant’s finals and coronation on June 18 in Baguio City.

The competition, which advocates the strengthening of education in disadvantaged communities and tourism, is targeting to draw more than 40 global contestants.

Kim’s coronation was also attended by Man of the World 2022 candidates Ali Gharibzadeh of Iran, Nadim Elzein of the Philippines and Brandex Cruz of the United States.

Pageant officials Jennelyn delos Santos- Floresca and Jinky Lontok are optimistic that the pandemic will be over in time for the holding of the Man of the World finals this June.

Man of the World King Jinkyu Kim with 2022 candidates. ABS-CBN News

Founded in the Philippines in 2017, pageantologists regard Man of the World as an emerging global male pageant alongside Mister World, Mister International, Manhunt International and Mister Supranational.

Organizers also view the pageant as a great opportunity to showcase the best of Filipino tourism and goodwill.