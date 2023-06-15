Hannah Arnold's national costume for Miss International 2022. Instagram/@arnoldhan_

The Philippines' Hannah Arnold was among the eight candidates with the best national costumes in last year's Miss International pageant.

She joined representatives from Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Laos, Dominican Republic, and Uzbekistan, who was declared the winner of the national costume competition.

Also part of the Top 8 was Germany's Jasmin Selberg, who is the current Miss International titleholder.

While many Filipino pageant fans were happy about the announcement, other netizens from across the globe thought it came too late.

"Why so late? The pageant already ended a long time ago," one said.

"Isn't it too little too late?" another added.

Arnold, for her part, left a comment on Miss International's Instagram post, saying: "Oh my gosh, this just made me so emotional."

"Thank you so much for this special news, and thank you, Miss International, for recognizing the beautiful costume of the Philippines," she added, crediting designer Manny Halasan and stylist Patrick Henry.

Bb. Pilipinas also took to social media to congratulate its former queen by sharing Miss International's post on Wednesday.

Arnold's national costume in Miss International 2022 was inspired by her favorite toy as a child: a Barbie doll wearing a Maria Clara Filipiniana.

Through his creation dubbed "Pamana" (heritage), Halasan wanted the public to "remember our childhood experiences and look back on our past."

Arnold finished in the Top 15 of the Miss International 2022 pageant held at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan last December.

Her successor Nicole Borromeo will compete in October 26 at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2, also in in Tokyo, Japan.