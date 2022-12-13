After three years, Miss International finally has a new queen.
Jasmin Selberg of Germany won the coveted Miss International 2022 title at the Tokyo Dome City Hall on Tuesday, with the event also streamed live for viewers in other parts of the world.
She succeeds Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand, whose reign spanned from 2019 to 2022. Miss International postponed its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Thank you so much, Japan, for making this so memorable," she said shortly after being crowned.
Stephany Amado of Cabo Verde finished as first runner-up, followed by Tatiana Calmell of Peru, Natalia Lopez Cardona of Colombia, and Celinee Santos Frias of Dominican Republic.
The Philippines' Hannah Arnold, meanwhile, finished in the Top 15 of this year's competition.
She was aiming for the Philippines' seventh crown after Kylie Verzosa (2016), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Melanie Marquez (1979), Aurora Pijuan (1970), and Gemma Cruz (1964).
TOP 8
Dominican Republic
Cabo Verde
Germany
Jamaica
Colombia
Spain
Canada
Peru
TOP 15
France
Finland
New Zealand
Germany
Philippines
Cabo Verde
Peru
Jamaica
Colombia
Costa Rica
Canada
Dominican Republic
Spain
Northern Marianas
United Kingdom
CONTINENTAL QUEENS
Miss International Asia: Japan
Miss International Africa: Cabo Verde
Miss International Europe: Finland
Miss International Oceania: New Zealand
Miss International America: USA
SPECIAL AWARDS
Best in National Costume: Uzbekistan
Best in Swimsuit: United Kingdom
Best in Evening Gown: Peru
Miss Photogenic: Ecuador
