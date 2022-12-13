Jasmin Selberg of Germany is the new Miss International. Screengrab from Miss International livestream

After three years, Miss International finally has a new queen.

Jasmin Selberg of Germany won the coveted Miss International 2022 title at the Tokyo Dome City Hall on Tuesday, with the event also streamed live for viewers in other parts of the world.

She succeeds Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand, whose reign spanned from 2019 to 2022. Miss International postponed its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you so much, Japan, for making this so memorable," she said shortly after being crowned.

Stephany Amado of Cabo Verde finished as first runner-up, followed by Tatiana Calmell of Peru, Natalia Lopez Cardona of Colombia, and Celinee Santos Frias of Dominican Republic.

The Philippines' Hannah Arnold, meanwhile, finished in the Top 15 of this year's competition.

She was aiming for the Philippines' seventh crown after Kylie Verzosa (2016), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Melanie Marquez (1979), Aurora Pijuan (1970), and Gemma Cruz (1964).

TOP 8

Dominican Republic

Cabo Verde

Germany

Jamaica

Colombia

Spain

Canada

Peru

TOP 15

France

Finland

New Zealand

Germany

Philippines

Cabo Verde

Peru

Jamaica

Colombia

Costa Rica

Canada

Dominican Republic

Spain

Northern Marianas

United Kingdom

CONTINENTAL QUEENS

Miss International Asia: Japan

Miss International Africa: Cabo Verde

Miss International Europe: Finland

Miss International Oceania: New Zealand

Miss International America: USA

SPECIAL AWARDS

Best in National Costume: Uzbekistan

Best in Swimsuit: United Kingdom

Best in Evening Gown: Peru

Miss Photogenic: Ecuador

