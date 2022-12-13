Hannah Arnold looks like a living doll in her national costume for Miss International 2022.

Designed by Manny Halasan, her outfit was inspired by her favorite toy as a child: a Barbie doll wearing a Maria Clara Filipiniana.

According to a post on Arnold's Instagram page, Halasan wanted the public to "remember our childhood experiences and look back on our past" through his creation, dubbed "Pamana" (heritage).

Arnold is set to compete in the Miss International 2022 pageant at Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan this Tuesday afternoon.

She is aiming for the Philippines' seventh crown after Kylie Verzosa (2016), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Melanie Marquez (1979), Aurora Pijuan (1970), and Gemma Cruz (1964).

