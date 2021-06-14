Voice talent Inka Magnaye shares thoughts on Liza Soberano's Tagalog dub in 'Trese'

Inka Magnaye (left) and Liza Soberano. Photos from Instagram: @inkamagnaye, @lizasoberano

MANILA -- Voice talent Inka Magnaye took to Twitter to share her thoughts about Liza Soberano's Tagalog dub in the new animated series "Trese."

Magnaye, who rose to fame as the voice behind the in-flight safety announcement of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, began her series of tweets by mentioning that Soberano's voice is "perfect" for the lead character Alexandra Trese.

"It's got a great balance of youthfulness and grim," she noted. "A bit more exaggeration could have added more dimension, even an exaggeration of a deadpan delivery (think Daria). But other than that, I'm liking it so far!"

In another tweet, Magnaye pointed out that Soberano's voice is not "monotonous," contrary to what others have stated on social media.

But she did acknowledge that there is some room for improvement.

"She has dynamics in her delivery. However, she does tend to deliver her lines in almost the exact same cadence, and people confuse that with monotony," Magnaye explained.

"I believe this could have been a direction thing," she added. "Seeing as she is an actor and not really a voice actor, whoever was directing her during the recording sessions could have guided her a little more to explore different deliveries, but that's just what I think."

"We don't know din how things were while they were recording, so I'm just speculating. Anyways, these are just my thoughts!"

Magnaye went on to compare Soberano's Tagalog dub with the English dub of the Kapamilya star's counterpart on Trese, Filipino-American actress Shay Mitchell.

"I like how Shay Mitchell does the deadpan badass delivery! Deadpan blase, deadpan annoyed, deadpan snarky. The little nuances are so satisfying," she said.

"This is the nuance that Liza Soberano's dub would have benefited from, but it's not that easy to do so it's understandable! Not even all VAs (voice actors) can do that. It's something very trainable though, and an actress like her will surely be able to get that down with practice!" she added.

Aside from Soberano and Mitchell, Magnaye also commended "how they kept the Filipino accent for all the other characters."

