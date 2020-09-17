Meet Inka Magnaye, whose voice has launched a thousand flights

MANILA -- If you have ever flown with Philippine Airlines (PAL) in your past travels, you’ve probably heard of Inka Magnaye.

She is the voice behind the in-flight instructional safety announcement of the flag carrier just before a plane takes off.

A few months ago, Magnaye went viral on social media after she shared a video of her delivering the popular spiels along with her mom, who used to be the PAL voice too.

This video of my mom and I doing the in-flight announcements kinda blew up on facebook with a MILLION views and I’m still reeling 😅



Thanks for all the love! pic.twitter.com/vu9UUcXbCq — Inka Magnaye (@inkamagnaye) May 12, 2020

As if that’s not surprising enough, Magnaye more recently bared through a social media post that her aunt also has a voice television viewers are probably familiar with.

"When I say I come from a family of voiceovers, I'm not exaggerating. Meet the voice behind the iconic MTRCB announcement, my aunt,” she said in the clip.

She then featured her aunt delivering the famous Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) advisory.

As of writing, Magnaye’s tweet of her aunt’s video already has more than 1 million views, over 140,000 likes and thousands of comments and retweets as well.

Meet the voice behind the iconic MTRCB Announcement: My Aunt ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/XS6Lli9WR9 — Inka Magnaye (@inkamagnaye) September 14, 2020

Speaking with ANC recently, Magnaye said the voiceover industry remains a niche market in the Philippines, although more new voice talents are coming in and competition is starting to tighten.

“The voiceover industry is actually a niche industry and there are so many wonderful talents here in the Philippines. There is a lot of competition for sure. But what I like about is everyone’s very supportive of each other and the competition is very healthy,” she said.

Despite being in a marketing space heavily affected by the coronavirus crisis, Magnaye said the key is to always be top of mind.

“There’s always that pressure to just keep creating, keep churning out content. I’m basically just marketing myself. So if I stop doing that, that’s when all these offers dwindle. It’s always kind of you just keep striking while the iron is hot to make sure that you ride that steady wave,” she said.

While saying that voice talents are not yet given the same premium in the Philippines, Magnaye is optimistic that it is headed toward that direction.

“It looks to be going that way but that is not the case at the moment. We are trying to make steps to make sure that the voiceover industry is a viable career for a lot of people because so many people are actually curious to try. But they are just afraid to because they are not sure if it’s something that you can actually make a living on,” she said.

Right now, Magnaye said it is her dream to voice any character from Disney Pixar or a video game.

She also revealed how she manages to keep a beautiful voice.

“I definitely practice every day. It’s something that’s a part of my daily routine. I also drink a lot of ginger tea because that helps make your voice the best that it can be that day,” she said.

Through time, Magnaye has grown her following through social media engagements. She also has her podcast, “The Sleeping Pill.”

Watch her full interview below: