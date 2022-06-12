LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach flaunts glam rock look for fashion ball

Pia Wurtzbach on Sunday flaunted her glam rock look for the MEGA Ball 2022.

Wurtzbach was among the many celebrities who attended the fashion ball, which returned after two years.

She also posted a separate video of her flaunting her outfit.

Since winning Miss Universe in 2015, Wurtzbach has scored numerous endorsement deals and magazine covers, starred in movies, and hosted shows and podcasts, among others.

She recently got engaged to Jeremy Jauncey, Beautiful Destinations founder and CEO.

Her travels both as host and for leisure led her to meeting Jauncey.

They two first confirmed their relationship in June 2020. They celebrated their second anniversary in January 2022.

Recently, Wurtzbach ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of her own food business.