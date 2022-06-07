How Pia Wurtzbach envisions wedding with Jeremy Jauncey

MANILA - A month after she announced her engagement, Pia Wurtzbach revealed they have yet to start planning their wedding.

The former Miss Universe titleholder said this on Twitter during a Q&A session with her fans.

“Queen! Have you started planning for your wedding? What does your dream wedding look like?” one of Wurtzbach’s followers asked.

To which, the beauty queen answered: “Absolutely no plans yet.”

However, she said she would want a “really private and intimate wedding.”

“Enough of my life is on social media and there are things I wanna keep to myself,” she explained.

Wurtzbach is engaged to Jeremy Jauncey, Beautiful Destinations founder and CEO.

In the years that followed her pageant win, Wurtzbach used her wide platform to advocate for causes like HIV/AIDS awareness and the protection of the environment.

Her travels both as host and for leisure led her to meeting Jauncey.

They two first confirmed their relationship in June 2020. They celebrated their second anniversary in January 2022.