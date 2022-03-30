Pia Wurtzbach launches own food business

Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach shows dishes from her food business, Pia's World Kitchen. Photos from @piawurtzbach on Instagram

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach continues her path to entrepreneurship with the launch of her own food business.

The former Miss Universe said Pia's World Kitchen, which is initially available on the delivery app GrabFood, is "an ode to my love of food and travel."

According to Wurtzbach, the menu will change throughout the year. She is focusing on Japanese cuisine first, with Pia's World Kitchen offering rice bowls like gyudon and katsudon, as well as curry dishes.

"So excited to share this with you! After months of preparation, meetings, and food tastings, I'm finally launching my own food business," she said in an Instagram post.

"First stop: Japan! Our food menu will also be traveling so it will change throughout the year. Surprise muna kung saan ko kayo dadalhin next!" she added.

Aside from being a beauty queen, actress, host, and ambassador for both UNAIDS and WWF-Philippines, Wurtzbach is also a culinary arts graduate.

During her reign, she had a segment called "Cooking with Miss Universe," where she prepared dishes like the Philippines' lumpia and the Latin American Empanadas de Carne Molida.

In 2019, Wurtzbach opened a milk tea shop in Manila two of her best friends, actress Pauleen Luna and chef Niña Almoro.