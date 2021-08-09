MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach is not resting on her laurels despite being one of the most in-demand endorsers and magazine cover girls today.

In her interview on the vlog of photographer BJ Pascual, the former Miss Universe said she is studying entrepreneurship as she strives to be successful in the field of business.

"Now, as we speak, nag-aaral ako ngayon ng entrepreneurship, online lang," said Wurtzbach, who is currently in Abu Dhabi.

"Nag-aaral ako sa Open University sa UP (University of the Philippines) ng entrepreneurship. Pero non-formal course kasi high school lang ako eh," she added.

As she continues to gain more knowledge, Wurtzbach has been dipping her toes into entrepreneurship through her milk tea business with her friends, as well as her makeup collaboration.

The former beauty queen revealed that she has also been handling her own career.

"I also manage my career. I'm very hands-on with the direction I want to go and the projects I want to do, so in a way napa-practice ko naman 'yung entrepreneurship sa sarili ko," she said. "Pero I know that I really have to gain more knowledge if I want to make my own brand or my own product one day."

"'Yun 'yung goal ko, gusto kong magkaroon ng sarili kong something na I can say that I made and that I own, and that I am now sharing to the world."

Wurtzbach acknowledged that the journey as an entrepreneur is "a slow process," but she said this is the first time that she got "super excited" about something since competing in Miss Universe.

She also considers business as a "fallback" as she intends to slowly step away from the limelight as she gets older.

"Gusto ko 'yung maging secure ako sa buhay ko kahit hindi na ako artista or beauty queen. Kasi tatanda rin ako, one day mag-iiba na focus ko, pamilya na, ganyan. I need to create something that will last, that won't require me being in front of the camera all the time. Being realistic lang naman, di ba?" she said.

"Gusto kong fallback 'yung business," she continued. "And whatever that may be, we'll see. Pero may mga niluluto na ako."

Wurtzbach made history in 2015 after winning the Philippines' third Miss Universe crown, ending a 42-year drought for the country.

Aside from being a beauty queen and actress, she is also a culinary arts graduate and an ambassador for both UNAIDS and WWF-Philippines.

