Pia Wurtzbach wants to transition out of pageantry

MANILA -- It's been more than five years since she won Miss Universe, but Pia Wurtzbach remains one of the most popular beauty queens not only in the Philippines, but around the world.

But on Tuesday night, she admitted that she wants to transition out of pageantry.

"I was able to take the time in 2020 to really reflect on what I wanted to do outside of this whole pageant scene," she told Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo and Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti, her co-hosts in the pageant-themed online talk show "Queentuhan."

"Nakuwento ko na rin siguro before, but I really want to transition outside of pageantry," she added.

Wurtzbach went on to share that she is happy to "have more control over the work that I do," compared to before when she felt like "sumusunod lang ako sa binibigay sa akin na schedules."

"This time, parang mas nafi-feel ko na parang kung ano 'yung gusto ko, 'yun 'yung nagagawa ko," she said.

Watch Wurtzbach talk about transitioning out of pageantry starting at the 11:57 mark in the video below:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Aside from magazine covers and endorsement shoots, Wurtzbach has also been busy with advocacy work.

The former Miss Universe is an ambassador for both UNAIDS and WWF-Philippines.

Last year, Wurtzbach said her New Year's resolution would be to have more time for family and loved ones instead of being too focused on work.

"I've been working every day straight. I didn't even know what a weekend was before. So I realized I've been missing birthdays, weddings, real-life experiences. Years have passed since I won Miss Universe and I barely have any real life experiences because I'm always at work," she told Gulf News.

"Then I realized that's not a way to live. I need to balance it. I need to spend more time with my loved ones, with my family, do the things that make me happy rather than just burying myself at work," she added.

Related video: