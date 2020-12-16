More time for family, loved ones: Pia Wurtzbach shares New Year's resolution

MANILA – With the start of the new year comes a new set of goals for many, including former Miss Universe titleholder Pia Wurtzbach.

Speaking with Gulf News during her recent stay in Dubai to receive her Woman of the Year award, Wurztbach said that in 2021, she intends "to not forget all the lessons that I learned this year."

"As much as we didn’t like this year, I think it taught us so many lessons like not taking the little things for granted anymore and going back to basics, and really just detaching yourself from distractions," she said.

Confessing that she is a workaholic, Wurtzbach said she plans to have more time for herself and her loved ones next year, because it was something she was unable to focus on previously.

"I've been working every day straight. I didn't even know what a weekend was before. So I realized I've been missing birthdays, weddings, real-life experiences. Years have passed since I won Miss Universe and I barely have any real life experiences because I'm always at work," she said.

"Then I realized that's not a way to live. I need to balance it. I need to spend more time with my loved ones, with my family, do the things that make me happy rather than just burying myself at work," she added.

While she intends to work on all her projects that have been put on hold because of the pandemic, Wurtzbach vowed to make time "to reconnect with people, to reconnect with myself."

"I feel like this year kinda forced me to think about what really makes me happy, and I think I am slowly learning the answer," she said.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC