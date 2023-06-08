ABS-CBN News bags awards at the inaugural edition of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Awards held in Singapore on June 8, 2023. Photo by Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

SINGAPORE - ABS-CBN News' “OB Ranger Project” bagged the Broadcast Innovation trophy at the inaugural edition of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Awards held Thursday in Singapore.

The body recognizes outstanding projects and initiatives that push the boundaries of broadcasting in technology, digitalization, and engineering.

The award was received by ABS-CBN's head of digital news gathering Val Cuenca and technical operations desk editor Kerchlynn Tan.

“The OB Ranger goes beyond being a mere broadcast vehicle. It symbolizes our ability to overcome obstacles and exemplifies our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality news coverage that will greatly benefit the Filipino people, our Kapamilya”, Tan said in her acceptance speech.

Val Cuenca (L), Head of ABS-CBN Digital News Gathering, and Kerchlynn Tan (R), at the inaugural edition of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Awards in Singapore on June 8, 2023. Photo by Patrick Ongchango, ABS-CBN

The "OB Ranger Project" stemmed from the challenges faced by ABS-CBN News following the non-renewal of the company's broadcast franchise in 2020, which affected its operations as well as resulted in significant cuts to their resources, equipment and facilities.

One of the news organization's primary challenges was finding a way to maintain multi-camera live coverage from the field without the conventional microwave vans and satellite trucks that relied on the franchise. In its efforts to innovate, ABS-CBN News' OB Ranger Project was born.

According to Cuenca, head of the project, the OB Ranger was constructed using equipment that was being considered “for disposal”. By repurposing and employing a cost-effective approach, the company continued to achieve top-notch production value for live coverage at no additional cost.

The OB Ranger has streamlined the news organizations' live broadcast teams and equipment, resulting in significant cost savings. It has also fostered the development of new skills and broadcast knowledge among its team members, who have embraced multitasking and assumed new roles to adapt to the changing landscape of the industry.

Chi Almario, head of ABS-CBN News Newsgathering, said the OB Ranger project presents an ideal solution to the challenges faced by the organization as it continues to cater to viewers of traditional broadcast and digital media.

The OB Ranger's flexibility has empowered ABS-CBN News to respond swiftly to breaking news, particularly in remote areas where many Filipinos yearn for attention to their circumstances and the stories they wish to share.

ABS-CBN GLOBAL AND BIG DIPPER ALSO RECOGNIZED

As well, ABS-CBN Global received the Excellence Award for OTT Platform for its live streaming app "iWantTFC", and the Innovation Award for Cloud-Playout Migration.

Patrick Ongchango, Head of ABS-CBN Media Engineering, received the Excellence Award for OTT Platform for ABS-CBN Global's "iWantTFC", the Innovation Award for Cloud-Playout Migration, and the Innovation Award for Audio Description for Big Dipper, at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Awards in Singapore on June 8, 2023. Photo by Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Big Dipper also earned the Innovation Award for Audio Description for providing an inclusive viewing experience for hearing-impaired audiences.

Patrick Ongchango, head of media engineering, received the awards.

ABS-CBN's achievement in securing the awards showcases its commitment to delivering exceptional content to its viewers in the Asia Pacific region and beyond, said Tan.

