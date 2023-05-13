ABS-CBN bags 2 awards at Gandingan 2023

Report on West Philippine Sea and Knowledge Channel host among those awarded

Two ABS-CBN News personalities bagged awards at the 17th Gandingan Awards 2023 held at the D.L. Umali Hall at the University of the Philippines Los Banos on Saturday.

Kapamilya news reporter Jervis Manahan's exclusive report on the struggles of fishermen in the West Philippine Sea was awarded Most Development-Oriented News Story.

Meanwhile, Knowledge Channel and DZMM Teleradyo host Edric Calma was also named Best TV Program Host.

"Ang media po ay hindi lamang talaga pang entertain, hindi lamang po talaga pagbibigay ng information ang ginagawa kundi napakahalaga po ng education na maaring ibigay ng media, edukasyon na magagamit para paunlarin ang kanilang kabuhayan, ang ating estado sa ating lipunan, at pang apat yung ating public service," said Calma in his speech.

The winning news report was recorded during ABS-CBN News' coverage of the 3-week expedition of scientists of the UP Marine Science Institute at Pag-asa Island.

Aside from narratives of Filipino fishermen, the winning story featured exclusive footage of Vietnamese poachers who were reported to be using cyanide in fishing within the waters of the island.

"Itong nanalong balita ay tungkol sa hamon sa kabuhayan ng mga mangingisda sa West Philippine Sea, na cinover ko sa Pag-asa Island noong October 2021. Hindi madalas napakikinggan yung kanilang boses kaya dapat mas binibigyan ng espasyo sa telebisyon at ibang media platforms," Manahan said in his acceptance speech.

The Gandingan Awards is an annual event organized by the UP Los Banos Community Broadcasters Society, which recognizes exceptional reports, programs, and personalities on a certain theme.

The theme this year is "Kabuhayan, Buhay ng Bayan" which centers on livelihood.