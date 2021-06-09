Metropolitan Theater postpones launch due to rise in COVID-19 cases in PH

MANILA.- The National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ (NCCA) Metropolitan Theater has decided to move its launch due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Originally scheduled to open on June 12, the Met has decided to posted the showing of “Lapulapu, Ang Datu ng Mactan” to a later date which it has yet to announce.

In a statement on its Faceook page on Wednesday, the NCCA said the Met prioritizes the safety and welfare of everyone involved in this production, and all its stakeholders.

“We assure the public that all activities leading to the launch are undertaken with the most stringent safety protocols, in accordance with the recommendations of IATF, FDCP, DOLE and NLECPh,” NCCA said.

“The production and artistic teams, together with the artists, continue to work to provide you an unforgettable show, befitting this momentous event,” it added.

The NCCA said it will announce more updates about the new schedule in the coming days via its Facebook page.

Last January, the NCCA gave a glimpse of the newly restored Met which has been closed since 1996.

"The inauguration of the new Met is the culmination of a long arduous journey. This has been made possible by the determined effort of a long line of individuals who share a common dream to bring back to life one of our nation's cultural treasures," NCCA chairman Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso said at that time.

"We will strive to do our best to be worthy of this collective effort as well as the high expectations of our people," he added.

It was back in 2015 when the NCCA purchased the Met from the Government Service Insurance System and started its rehabilitation.