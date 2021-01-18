LOOK: Newly restored Metropolitan Theater set to open in 2021

MANILA -- The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) on Monday gave a glimpse of the newly restored Metropolitan Theater.

In photos shared on its Facebook page, tge NCCA said the Met is set to reopen in 2021, 25 years since its closure back in 1996.

"The inauguration of the new Met is the culmination of a long arduous journey. This has been made possible by the determinated effort of a long line of individuals who share a common dream to bring back to life one of our nation's cultural treasures," said NCCA chairman Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso.

"We will strive to do our best to be worthy of this collective effort as well as the high expectations of our people," he added.

A show will be held at the Met on April 27 to mark the 500th anniversary of the victory of Lapu-Lapu in the Battle of Mactan in 1521.

NCCA said it is working on a partnership with Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso to celebrate the city's 450th anniversary at the Met this June.

It was back in 2015 when the NCCA purchased the Met from the Government Service Insurance System and started its rehabilitation.

