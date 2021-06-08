PBA legend Vergel Meneses’ daughter Roni joins Miss Philippines Earth

Photos from Roni Meneses Instagram account and Mayor Vergel Meneses Facebook page

She may not be following her father Vergel Meneses’ footsteps inside the court, but Roni is making her own name in the pageant scene as she eyes the Miss Philippines Earth crown on July 25.

Representing Mandaluyong City, the youngest child of the PBA legend and now Bulakan, Bulacan Mayor Meneses is one of the 68 candidates of the beauty pageant in the country.

Roni is not new in beauty contests, having won the Miss Mandaluyong crown in 2020 which became her stepping stone to join the national pageant. She is promoting environmental vegetarianism.

Coming from a family known to sports, most especially her father who hoisted the PBA MVP plum during his time in the pay-for-play league, Roni was also into sports and played volleyball and basketball back in her high school days.

A graduate of BS Clothing Technology at UP Diliman, she is also busy with her own clothing brand, RM Couture and RM Kitchen.

“Ya gürl made it. Thank you, guys. I love you all,” Roni posted on her Instagram account after making it in the final cut.

In a succeeding post, she expressed her gratitude to her family and friends for supporting her in a new journey.

“Long way to go, but feeling really grateful nonetheless,” she quipped.

Miss Philippines Earth will have its live coronation on July 25 and will be carried by KTX.ph.

The online platform will also stream separately the regional costumes preliminary competition tentatively set on July 11; and the awarding of winners of preliminary competitions and crowning of the counterpart Little Miss Earth Angels for children.

Related video: