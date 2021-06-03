These 2 bets don’t want transgender women to join Miss PH Earth

Photos from Miss Philippines Earth Facebook page



Two candidates for this year's Miss Philippines Earth disapprove of transgender women joining beauty pageants for natural-born women amid discussions on inclusivity of members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a virtual press conference, representatives from El Nido, Palawan and Caloocan City were asked about their stand on transgender women joining the national pageant.

Miss El Nido Daena Yapparcon expressed her disapproval, explaining that beauty pageants for women celebrate femininity.

Yapparcon went on to suggest having separate pageants for the transgender women “to celebrate their own beauty.”

“I do believe that beauty pageants celebrate the beauty of women, the natural beauty of women. So, I do believe that it already celebrates the femininity,” she said.

“I believe that transgenders should have their own beauty pageants. And it’s because to celebrate their own beauty and to let people know that…to have the respect that they deserve. So I do believe that,” she added.

Caloocan bet Jeremi Nuqui echoed Yapparcon’s opinion, saying that they are celebrating “the natural beauty of natural-born women.”

Nuqui also seconded the suggestion of her fellow candidates on having a separate competition for the transgender community where they can showcase their talents and beauty.

“I respect transgender. I respect their community, as their opinion on their selves. But I also believe we need inclusivity. You know, Miss Universe, we are celebrating the natural beauty of naturally born women,” she explained.

“And I believe too that this transgender, they have their own pageants where they can showcase their skills, their talents, their beauty.”

Nuqui also stressed the importance of acknowledging boundaries.

“And as long as we respect each other’s boundaries, I think we can have a better world where a war-zone earth can turn into a beautiful and a wonderful one,” the aspiring beauty queen added.

In 2018, Miss Universe welcomed the first-ever transgender woman candidate, Angela Ponce of Spain which further opened the issue in the international pageant scene.

Meanwhile, Miss South Africa has recently opened the competition for transgender women.

Close to the coronation finals of Binibining Pilipinas and Miss World Philippines, the finale activities of 21st edition of Miss Philippines Earth pageant will also be held in July 2021.

Sixty eight beauties out of an estimated 200 applicants nationwide made the final cut Monday night, according to Miss Philippines Earth pageant organizer Lorraine Schuck.

Related video: