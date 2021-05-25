Beauty queens, models make top 68 cut in Miss Philippines Earth, set also in July

MANILA -- Close to the coronation finals of Binibining Pilipinas and Miss World Philippines, the finale activities of 21st edition of Miss Philippines Earth pageant will also be held in July 2021.

Sixty eight beauties out of an estimated 200 applicants nationwide made the final cut Monday night, according to Miss Philippines Earth pageant organizer Lorraine Schuck.

“We were targeting 70 candidates actually kasi maraming magaganda talaga, but two had to withdraw due to conflict in their schedules,” Schuck told ABS-CBN News Tuesday. “The advantage is its virtual format. We have all the time and the resources in featuring the candidates and their communities.”

The virtual live coronation on July 25 and will be carried by KTX.ph. The online platform will also stream separately the regional costumes preliminary competition tentatively set on July 11; and the awarding of winners of preliminary competitions and crowning of the counterpart Little Miss Earth Angels for children.

Schuck candidly admitted to ABS-CBN News the struggle to mount a national pageant with the dearth of sponsors and the ongoing pandemic. “But we have to go with the advocacy of the pageant. Bawi na lang next time!”

Among the early favorites are Miss Paranaque 2019, Pinay-Syrian commercial model Naelah Alshorbaji; Miss Bikini Philippines 2029 and pharmacist Louise Tan Theunis from Surigao del Sur; former Binibining Pilipinas candidate and trade analyst Sarah Margarette from Manila Joson; Miss Rizal 2015 Sofia Lopez Galve from Tanay, Rizal; and tourism student and campus beauty Charissa Rama from Cebu.

The complete official Miss PH Earth candidates and the communities they represent are:

1. Le-Ann Casandra Chan Racuya (ALAMINOS CITY)

2. Irish Delima (ANDA, BOHOL)

3. Gail Ventic (ANGELES CITY)

4. Ameera Almamari (ATIMONAN, QUEZON)

5. Myra Yzabelle Rola (AURORA, ISABELA)

6. Jessyville Ugat (BACLAYON, BOHOL)

7. Elize Relacion Galvez (BALAYAN, BATANGAS)

8. Verna Abby Catusalem (BALER, AURORA)

9. Jan Rlee De Guzman (BAYAMBANG, PANGASINAN)

10. Chynna Kaye Verosil (BUGALLON, PANGASINAN)

11. Ma. Trisha Medrana (CALAMBA CITY)

12. Jerimi Nuqui (CALOOCAN CITY)

13. Louise Theunis (CARRASCAL, SURIGAO DEL SUR)

14. Vivien Fabella (CATANAUAN, QUEZON)

15. Guia Moreno (CEBU CITY)

16. Jan Junibelle Dagasdas Lura (CLAVER, SURIGAO DEL NORTE)

17. Zeneth Khan (CORDON, ISABELA)

18. Alexandra Salazar (COTABATO CITY)

19. Elda Louise Sinajan Aznar (DAVAO CITY)

20. Irish Ebuen (DIGOS CITY)

21. Krizia Hamsirani (DUMAGUETE CITY)

22. Daena Yapparcon (EL NIDO, PALAWAN)

23. Sarah Jane Fabricante Behiga (EL SALVADOR CITY)

24. Amira Alisha Qamhawe (ESPERANZA, SULTAN KUDARAT)

25. Sunshine Mae Ningasca (GENERAL SANTOS CITY)

26. Rocel Angelah Songano (ILOILO CITY)

27. Mary Gwynn Curambis (JAGNA, BOHOL)

28. Claire Codilla (LAPU-LAPU CITY)

29. Hannah Quinalayo (LAS PINAS CITY)

30. Samantha Elin Coloso (MABINI, BATANGAS)

31. Chenna Gamale Solamillo (MABINI, DAVAO DE ORO)

32. Jelina Pearl Miranda (MABITAC, LAGUNA)

33. Arra Rago (MAKILALA, NORTH COTABATO)

34. Nikka Vhea (MALOLOS, BULACAN)

35. Fatima Kate Bisan (MALUNGON, SARANGANI)

36. Roni Meneses (MANDALUYONG CITY)

37. Esperanza Mina (MANDAUE CITY)

38. Sarah Margarette Joson (MANILA CITY)

39. Gea Caroline Gabaisen (MARIBOJOC, BOHOL)

40. Meleah Moreno (MARILAO, BULACAN)

41. Charissa Rama (MOALBOAL, CEBU)

42. Xyra Ballesteros (NAGTIPUNAN, QUIRINO)

43. Jezreal De Ocampo (NAIC, CAVITE)

44. Anita Gomez (OLONGAPO CITY)

45. Naelah Alshorbaji (PARANAQUE CITY)

46. Precious Valerie Animas (POLOMOLOK, SOUTH COTABATO)

47. Rocheanne Bonggat (PUERTO PRINCESA CITY)

48. Angelica Tagadtad (QUEZON CITY)

49. Marie Manansala (ROXAS, ORIENTAL MINDORO)

50. Angel Keith Dizon (SAGUDAY, QUIRINO)

51. Marinel Angeline Dizon (SAN FERNANDO CITY, PAMPANGA)

52. Kheshen Babatid (SAN FERNANDO, CEBU)

53. Ellyssa May Cedilla (SAN JUAN CITY)

54. Judie Ann Castro (SAN LUIS, AGUSAN DEL SUR)

55. Mavi Cabling (SAN MARCELINO, ZAMBALES)

56. Alyanna Villena (SILANG, CAVITE)

57. Riah De Ocampo (SILAY CITY)

58. Yllana Marie Aduana (SINILOAN, LAGUNA)

59. Christine Cadiz (STA. CRUZ, DAVAO DEL SUR)

60. Angelie Asuncion (STO. DOMINGO, ALBAY)

61. Yna Jalin (SUAL, PANGASINAN)

62. Katheryn Tan Guipetacio (SUGBONGCOGON, MISAMIS ORIENTAL)

63. Jia Gold Bustamante (TAGUIG CITY)

64. Mia Jane Salisbury (TALISAY CITY)

65. Sofia Lopez Galve (TANAY, RIZAL)

66. Myrizza Borja (TUNGAWAN, ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY)

67. Marvie Fernandez (URDANETA CITY)

68. Frincess Dannug (VICTORIA, TARLAC)

From last year’s flowers theme, the pageant will have colors as its new theme. “Contestants will choose their preferred colors and hues and connect its meaning to the environment and its protection," said Schuck.

The pageant will also herald their new hashtag #MElove to express love for Mother Earth and love for oneself and others.

Baguio-based model and aspiring star Roxie Baeyens is the current reigning Miss Philippines Earth.

