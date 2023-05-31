50 Top Pizza has proclaimed Crosta Pizzeria's Cherry Culatello Pie as the winner of the Pizza of the Year award for 2023. Instagram/Crosta Pizzeria



MANILA -- The Philippines is still home to some of the best pizza places in Asia-Pacific, according to an Italy-based online guidebook.

On Wednesday, Top 50 Pizza announced its 2023 list of the best pizza spots in the region, which includes three restaurants from the Philippines.

Leading the pack is Crosta Pizzeria in Makati, which ranked 10th and won the Pizza of the Year award for the Cherry Culatello Pie by its Filipino-Japanese head chef, Yuichi Abellare Ito.

"The Philippines broke into the Top 10 of the best pizzerias in Asia-Pacific 2023 and we are beyond ecstatic to be representing [the country]," read a post on Crosta's Instagram page.

"We're going to Naples for the Top 100 pizzerias in the world," added Crosta, which was also hailed as the No. 1 pizza spot in the country.

The two other restaurants in the Philippines that made the cut in 50 Top Pizza's Asia-Pacific list include A mano and Wild Flour Italian.

A mano by Amado Fores, son of Cibo owner and Asia's Best Female Chef 2016 Margarita Fores, made it to the 15th spot. It currently has branches in Makati and Taguig, and is set to open soon in Quezon City.

At 35th place is Wild Flour Italian in Taguig, which is run by the same people behind the popular all-day brunch spot Wild Flour.

Crosta, A mano, and Wild Flour Italian all saw a rise in rankings in 50 Top Pizza's list this year.

In 2022, Crosta placed 32nd, followed by Wild Flour Italian at 38th and A mano at 48th.