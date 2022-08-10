(Left to right) Pizzas from Wildflour Italian, Crosta Pizzeria, and A Mano. Photos from the restaurants' Instagram pages

MANILA -- Three restaurants in the Philippines have been recognized by an Italy-based online guidebook as among the best pizza places in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the list released by 50 Top Pizza, Crosta Pizzeria made it to the 32nd spot, followed by Wildflour Italian and A Mano which ranked 38th and 48th, respectively.

The owners of the three establishments received their awards at The Peninsula Bangkok in Thailand earlier this week, as seen in a post on Crosta Pizzeria's Instagram page.

At number one of 50 Top Pizza's list of top pizza spots in Asia-Pacific is 48th Pizza E Gnocchi Bar in Australia, followed by Bottega in China, Japan's The Pizza Bar on 38th and Pizzeria Pepe - Napoli Sta' Ca, and Peppina in Thailand.

The list also included restaurants from New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Aside from Asia-Pacific, 50 Top Pizza also released lists of the best pizza places in Italy, Europe, and the United States.

