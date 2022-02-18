Makati eats: Crosta Pizzeria reopens in Salcedo Village

Crosta Pizzeria is now in Salcedo Village, Makati. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Crosta Pizzeria recently moved from its old branch in Ebro Street in Poblacion to its new home in Salcedo Village, Makati.

Crosta’s pizza started out as experiments in the home kitchen of accidental restaurateur Ingga Cabangon Chua. Originally a real-estate practitioner, she spent hours and hours making pizza in her apartment trying to get the type of pizza she wanted because she couldn’t get it anywhere in Manila. Only after two years did she serve the first iteration at the Italian restaurant Crust, all the way in Sandari Batulao.

Friends raved about the pizza until they were invited to set up shop at The Social container food park on Ebro Street. Thus, Cabangon Chua and her future husband Thomas Woudwyk fired up their ovens in Poblacion.

Crosta Pizzeria co-founders Ingga Cabangon Chua and Tommy Woudwyk. Jeeves de Veyra

Woudwyk recalled going to Poblacion after their day jobs wrapped up at 6 p.m. to make pizza until 10 p.m., only to go back home to make dough and repeat the cycle the next day. Clearly, this hard work paid off as the pizzeria quickly gained a reputation for being one of the most sought pizzas in the city, and the cause of many a traffic jam of SUVs and delivery vehicles on Ebro Street waiting for boxes and boxes of pizza.

Cabangon Chua calls their end-product “masstisanal” as they don’t strictly adhere to what pizza fanatics would call “artisanal.”

“We basically went our own direction, you know. We didn't subscribe to be authentic anything. We always just said it was a style of pizza that we enjoy, and we like eating,” she explained.

Ingga Cabangon Chua takes a pizza out of the oven. Jeeves de Veyra

The pizza does deserve the hype for both taste and texture. Crosta imports all ingredients directly from suppliers ensuring best of class sauce and toppings. But it’s really the pizza crust that elevates Crosta beyond the ordinary.

Cabangon Chua is a self-confessed pizza crust lover, which justifies the amount work poured into getting what she calls the “soft crunch” just right.

“Filipinos got used to not eating the crust in a pizza. You notice that a lot of people just leave the crust behind, which for me breaks my heart a little bit because that's my favorite part of the pizza.,” she said.

Crosta's Signature Round Pizza. Jeeves de Veyra

The crust isn’t hard and crunchy as with other almost biscuit-like pizzas. Rather it walks the tightrope between crunchy and chewy. There’s a crunch that’s somewhat similar to that of crusty breads like a sourdough or a French baguette. Yet, there’s a pillowy underneath that doesn’t make it difficult to bite into.

This utmost respect for the crust makes Crosta’s pizza delivery- and take-out friendly. Pop the pizza in a toaster oven for 20 to 45 seconds and it’s as good as if you were eating fresh out of the oven at the restaurant.

The classic round pizzas are the best way to get introduced to Crosta pizza. Munching on a slice gets you to appreciate the delightful balance of its signature chewy and crunchy crust.

Crosta's stuffed crust pizza. Jeeves de Veyra

Crosta’s shuriken-shaped version of the stuffed crust pizza may look gimmicky at first glance. These look like a pull-apart similar to Jewish hallas. The big pointy bulges at the edges are filled with spinach and artichoke that makes sure not a crumb is left uneaten. All the pizzas in the menu can be upgraded with this option.

The latest addition to the pizzeria’s menu is what the couple call their pandemic baby -- their new Detroit style pizzas. While Crosta is not first to market with this type of thicker pizza, again it’s the combination of the crust’s “soft crunch” and the cheese crisp wall that make their version stand out.

Crosta's Detroit pizza. Jeeves de Veyra

While the new branch is still in the soft opening phase, the pizzas sell out very quickly. It’s advisable to order as early as possible, or even to pre-order. Or better yet, drop by and get the pizza straight out of the oven with wine and specialty coffee options coming soon.

Crosta Pizzeria’s can now be found at 104 HV Dela Costa corner LP Leviste St. in Salcedo Village with branches opening soon at MOA Square below IKEA at the Mall of Asia Complex, and Molito in Alabang. You can visit their website for the complete pizza selection. and to order pizzas for delivery.