MANILA -- Catriona Gray has wrapped up another successful hosting stint in the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant.

The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder returned as a co-host with Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves. Also joining them during last weekend's coronation night was Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa.

In an Instagram post, Gray said it is "such an honor" to step onto the Bb. Pilipinas stage at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City for the fifth time.

"I'll always acknowledge Binibini as the stage that granted me the opportunity to represent our beautiful country. And now to be a part of so many journeys beginning -- journeys like my own -- gives me so much joy!" she said.

The former beauty queen added that it was "an absolute joy" to share the stage with Cordoves and Lastimosa, as well as Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg and last year's Bb. Pilipinas titleholders.

Gray first graced the Bb. Pilipinas stage in 2018, when she was crowned Miss Universe Philippines. Bb. Pilipinas held the license for Miss Universe in the country until 2019.

Months later, she was welcomed at the Araneta Coliseum as the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe titleholder.

It was in 2021 when Gray was first tapped to co-host the Bb. Pilipinas coronation night with Cordoves. The duo returned on stage in 2022 and 2023.