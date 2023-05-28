Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez is crowned by 2022 Miss International Jasmin Selber during the coronation night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on May 28, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Angelica Lopez led the winners of the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

The representative from Palawan was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 by reigning Miss International Jasmin Selberg of Germany, who flew to Manila to attend the national pageant. Lopez' predecessor, Nicole Borromeo, presented her sash.

Anna Valencia Lakrini of Bataan won the Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2023 crown, with Katrina Anne Johnson of Davao del Sur and Atasha Reign Parani of General Trias, Cavite named first and second runner-up, respectively.

Only two crowns were given in this year's Bb. Pilipinas coronation night, versus last year's four -- the national pageant previously sent representatives for Miss Intercontinental (the last being Gabrielle Basiano) and Miss Grand International (with fifth runner-up Roberta Tamondong as its final delegate).

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves returned as the hosts of the Bb. Pilipinas coronation night for the third time this year.

They were joined by MJ Lastimosa, another Bb. Pilipinas alumna, who finished as a semi-finalist in Miss Universe 2014. Bb. Pilipinas held the franchise for Miss Universe until 2019, with Top 20 placer Gazini Ganados as its last representative.

This year's national pageant, which was shown on A2Z and other ABS-CBN platforms, also included performances from two Kapamilya talents -- "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda and singer Darren Espanto.

TOP 11

- 38 Lea Macapagal of Dinalupihan, Bataan

- 29 Trisha Martinez of Laguna

- 33 Katrina Anne Johnson of Davao del Sur

- 36 Mary Chiles Balana of Hermosa, Bataan

- 24 Anna Valencia Lakrini of Bataan

- 15 Jessilen Salvador of Aklan

- 11 Kiaragiel Gregorio of Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija

- 6 Angelica Lopez of Palawan

- 16 Atasha Reign Parani of General Trias, Cavite

- 14 Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano of Albay

- 39 Loraine Jara of Bulacan

SPECIAL AWARDS WINNERS

- Best in Evening Gown: 29 Trisha Martinez of Laguna

- Best in Swimsuit: 24 Anna Valencia Lakrini of Bataan

- Best in National Costume: 14 Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano of Albay

- Bb. Friendship: 36 Mary Chiles Balana of Hermosa, Bataan

- Face of Binibini: 19 Julia Mae Mendoza of Roxas City, Capiz

- Best in Talent: 40 Candy Vollinger of Catanduanes

- Bb. Pizza Hut: 31 April Angelu Barro of Cagayan de Oro

- Jag Denim Queen: 24 Anna Valencia Lakrini of Bataan

- Bb. Ever Bilena: 29 Trisha Martinez of Laguna

- Bb. Philippine Airlines: 29 Trisha Martinez of Laguna

- Manila Bulletin Readers' Choice: 32 Sharmaine Magdasoc of Ortigas, Pasig

- Bb. Bingoplus: 39 Loraine Jara, Bulacan