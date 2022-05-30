LOOK: Scenes from Jess Wilson's wedding in Austria

Model and Sunnies Face co-founder Jess Wilson tied the knot once again with her long-time boyfriend Moritz Gastl, this time in Austria.

They first tied the knot in Palawan in 2021.

Wilson wore a Monique Lhuillier gown, which she described as her "dream dress."

Present during her big day were her family and friends including her sister, "Asia's Next Top Model" host Georgina Wilson, and two of her well-known cousins -- actress Isabelle Daza and Sunnies creative director Martine Cajucom.

Also spotted were entrepreneurs Erwan Heussaff and Nico Bolzico, doctor to the stars Vicki Belo and husband Hayden Kho, and former Miss Universe Gloria Diaz, who is Daza's mother.

Check out scenes from the ceremony and reception, as well as the pre-wedding event, below: