LOOK: Scenes from Jess Wilson's wedding in Austria ABS-CBN News Posted at May 30 2022 03:28 PM

Model and Sunnies Face co-founder Jess Wilson tied the knot once again with her long-time boyfriend Moritz Gastl, this time in Austria. They first tied the knot in Palawan in 2021. LOOK: Jessica Wilson marries long-time boyfriend in Palawan Wilson wore a Monique Lhuillier gown, which she described as her "dream dress." Present during her big day were her family and friends including her sister, "Asia's Next Top Model" host Georgina Wilson, and two of her well-known cousins -- actress Isabelle Daza and Sunnies creative director Martine Cajucom. Also spotted were entrepreneurs Erwan Heussaff and Nico Bolzico, doctor to the stars Vicki Belo and husband Hayden Kho, and former Miss Universe Gloria Diaz, who is Daza's mother. Check out scenes from the ceremony and reception, as well as the pre-wedding event, below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Daza (@isabelledaza) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) View this post on Instagram A post shared by JESS 👄 (@jesswilson) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine Ho (@martine) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Daza (@isabelledaza)