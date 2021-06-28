LOOK: Jessica Wilson marries long-time boyfriend in Palawan

MANILA -- Jessica Wilson married her long-time boyfriend in an intimate ceremony in Palawan over the weekend.

The model and Sunnies Face co-founder wore a terno mini dress by top designer Vania Romoff as she exchanged I do's with Moritz Gastl at Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort.

"No words," she said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Present at the ceremony were Wilson's older sister and fellow model Georgina as well as their aunt, former Miss Universe Gloria Diaz, among others.

"Moritz and Jessica in a beautiful and emotional wedding! Love in COVID times!" Diaz said on Instagram as she shared a video from the celebration.

Event stylist to the stars Gideon Hermosa transformed the beach resort into a romantic wedding venue, adding clouds of gypsophila which served as the wedding aisle.

Wilson held a bouquet of tiny chamomile blooms with "matched her state of calmness," according to Hermosa.

Wilson is known as one of the country's "It Girls," along with her sister Georgina, cousins Isabelle Daza and Martine Cajucom, and friends Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff.

