Photo from the Facebook page of Randy's Donuts Philippines

MANILA -- Randy's Donuts announced Wednesday that it is temporarily closing its Manila branch to replenish ingredients from the United States.

The popular Los Angeles donut chain expressed gratitude to its Filipino customers, and promised to reopen "as soon as possible."

"We will also add more flavors to our existing menu," the company said in a statement. "We are extremely grateful to our customers for their enthusiastic and warm response."

Randy's Donuts said it has sold over 70,000 donuts -- or more than 5,000 a day -- since it soft-opened last May 10 at Uptown Parade in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The company also reported daily average sales of P500,000.

According to the latest post on the Facebook page of Randy's Donuts Philippines, the Manila shop ran out of flour and is set to get fresh batches from the US.

Last May 17, it limited purchases to two boxes of 12 donuts, or four boxes of six donuts per customer, citing supply shortages.

Some of the flavors offered by Randy's Donuts in Manila before its temporary closure include Classic Glazed Raised, S'mores, Fruit Loops Raised, Apple Fritter, Butter Crumb, Jelly Raspberry, and Cake Sprinkles.