Los Angeles shop Randy's Donuts is coming to PH

Handout

MANILA -- Randy's Donuts, a popular shop in Los Angeles, is set to open its first Philippine store.

The brand will be brought to the Philippines by The Bistro Group, which also runs the franchise of well-known American restaurant brands like TGI Friday's, Denny's, and Italianni's.

The first Randy's Donuts branch in the country will be located at Uptown Parade in Taguig, with the opening scheduled in April.

Spotted in movies such as "The Avengers," Randy's Donuts is an almost 70-year-old brand that serves large, fluffy donuts in over 40 flavors.

Popular variants include Classic Glazed Raised, S’mores, Fruit Loops Raised, Apple Fritter, Butter Crumb, Jelly Raspberry, Cake Sprinkles and Maple Raised with Churros.