Pia Wurtzbach shares throwback clips of Miss Universe apartment on TikTok

Photo from Miss Universe Facebook page

Actress and beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach knew how to drum up the Miss Universe fever in the Philippines as she posted a week ago some throwback clips during her time in the pageant in 2015.

In a TikTok video, Wurtzbach took a trip down memory lane as she published a quick tour of the Miss Universe apartment after her controversial win, which ended a decades-long title drought for the Philippines in the pageant.

The video showed an excited Wurtzbach shared a glimpse of her official residence during her reign as Miss Universe.

In the video, Wurtzbach first showed the living room of the three-bedroom flat in New York City, dedicated for Miss Teen USA, Miss USA, and Miss Universe.

Video courtesy of Pia Wurtzbach's TikTok account

She also showed the kitchen and the dining room before featuring her bedroom in the apartment.

“Sent this video to my sister. Sharing it with you now,” she said in the caption.

Wurtzbach also posted a throwback video of her dancing with two fellow contestants, Malaysia and China back in 2015 in what appeared to be a hotel hallway.

“Posting a few throwbacks today starting with this,” she teased.

In another video, the three of them seemed to be having fun as they continued dancing to the tune of Drake's “Hotline Bling” with a text saying, “Security says we’re the best group.”

“What happens when the judges aren’t looking,” Wurtzbach added as caption.

Video courtesy of Pia Wurtzbach's TikTok account

Video courtesy of Pia Wurtzbach's TikTok account

Wurtzbach won the third Miss Universe crown for the Philippines albeit after much drama when host Steve Harvey initially announced Ariadna Gutierez of Colombia as the winner.

Harvey, then, returned to the stage to correct his mistake and revealed that it was Philippines who actually won the competition.

Three years later, another Filipina took home the title as Catriona Gray won in Bangkok, Thailand in 2018.

Meanwhile, Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo settled for a top 21 finish in the recently concluded pageant in Hollywood, Florida with Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, succeeding 2019 winner Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.