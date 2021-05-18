Pia Wurtzbach clarifies tweet after backlash from Vietnam pageant fans

Photos from Pia Wurtzbach Instagram and Twitter account



Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach found herself in hot water after her tweet about the pageant Monday appeared to have offended some Vietnamese pageant fans.

Wurtzbach had to issue a series of clarificatory tweets on Tuesday after receiving backlash from the neighboring country apparently on her post asking if there are more beauty pageant fans in Vietnam than the Philippines.

This after Vietnam’s candidate at Miss Universe, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van, clinched the last semifinals spot of the competition after topping the fan votes which turned out to be the highest in the pageant's history.

“Mas maraming pageant fans sa Vietnam kesa sa Pilipinas?” Wurtzbach asked surprisingly.

The Pinay beauty queen’s tweet did not sit well for many Vietnamese.

"I used to like Pia very much, but not anymore. I'm Vietnamese, the words u said about Vietnam caused controversy and many bad words about our Miss Khanh Van. Our country has unity, and most of all, we support Khanh Van wholeheartedly in material and spiritual ways," a netizen commented.

Other Twitter users also expressed their disappointment from Wurtzbach’s reaction and even questioned the legitimacy of her controversial win in 2015.

“How would you feel if you got the highest votes but people doubted you? We are not as big as you but we give our representatives more than our verbal supporters. If you doubt the results of the vote, the crown you have is also questionable! Your attitude never changes," one user tweeted.

The criticisms prompted the third Filipina to win the Miss Universe crown to set things straight.

“Woah! Woke up to so many angry fans from Vietnam! I think some of you misunderstood my tweet last night! I didn't mean any harm by it at all!” Wurtzbach started.

According to her, she believed for years that the Philippines has the most number of pageant fans in the world.

“For years I was told (and I believed) that the Philippines had the most pageant fans in the world. But yesterday Vietnam got the highest votes in history! Which meant I was wrong. Which surprised me! That's it!! That's all I meant by my tweet!” Pia continued.

She also made it clear that she was not questioning the result of the poll and congratulated Vietnam for its feat in the pageant.

“I wasn't being sarcastic or questioning your win at all! Hope this clears it up. Congratulations Vietnam for the highest votes in Miss Universe history!”

Vietnam’s bet entered the top 21 alongside Rabiya Mateo of the Philippines. However, they both failed to reach top 10 after the swimsuit competition.

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was named the new Miss Universe.