Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray send love for Rabiya after early Miss Universe exit

MANILA – The Philippines was stunned after Rabiya Mateo ended her Miss Universe journey early when she failed to crack the Top 10 of the international pageant on Monday (Manila time).
Mateo finished as part of the Top 21.
Following the announcement of the Top 10, former Miss Universes Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray took to social media to share their reaction.
A heartbroken Wurtzbach, who won the competition in 2015, admitted she needed a minute to digest what happened to Mateo.
In her follow-up tweet, she sent her love to Mateo.
Gray, who held the crown in 2018, also sent her message of support for Mateo, saying she still made the Filipino people proud.
Aside from the two former Miss Universes, here are the reactions of the other Filipina beauty queens and celebrities.
Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.
In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Wurtzbach and Gray.
Aside from Wurtzbach (2015) and Gray (2018), other Miss Universe winners from the Philippines include Margie Moran (1973) and Gloria Diaz (1969).
Miss Universe, Rabiya Mateo, Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach, celebrities, reactions