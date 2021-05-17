Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray send love for Rabiya after early Miss Universe exit

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo at the opening number of Miss Universe coronation night. Photo courtesy of Miss Universe Organization

MANILA – The Philippines was stunned after Rabiya Mateo ended her Miss Universe journey early when she failed to crack the Top 10 of the international pageant on Monday (Manila time).

Mateo finished as part of the Top 21.

Following the announcement of the Top 10, former Miss Universes Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray took to social media to share their reaction.

A heartbroken Wurtzbach, who won the competition in 2015, admitted she needed a minute to digest what happened to Mateo.

In her follow-up tweet, she sent her love to Mateo.

RABIYA WE LOVE YOU thank you for pouring your heart for the Philippines ❤ We see your heart Queen #MissUniverse — Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) May 17, 2021

Gray, who held the crown in 2018, also sent her message of support for Mateo, saying she still made the Filipino people proud.

Woooow this year is intense!! 😲 Sending Rabiya all of our love! She made our country proud! 💛 11 Year consecutive semi-streak Pilipinassss 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 #MissUniverse — Catriona Gray (@catrionaelisa) May 17, 2021

Aside from the two former Miss Universes, here are the reactions of the other Filipina beauty queens and celebrities.

Mahal ka namin Rabiya! Salamat sa pagrepresenta sa ating bansa! You worked so hard and we are proud of you. 🇵🇭🇵🇭 — Janine Mari Tugonon (@janine_tugonon) May 17, 2021

Rabiya langga love you so much!!!!! 🥺👑✨ — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) May 17, 2021

😭😭😭😭😭 — Ariella Arida (@araarida) May 17, 2021

Thank you so much, Rabiya!!! Mahal ka namin! Salamat for representing our Philippines so well!! 🇵🇭 #AribaRabiya #MissUniverse — Ganiel Krishnan (@KrishnanGaniel) May 17, 2021

Head up high, Rabiya!! Maraming, maraming salamat for all your hard work and pouring your heart out to represent the country!! 🇵🇭 #AribaRabiya @rabiyamatteo — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 17, 2021

Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Wurtzbach and Gray.

Aside from Wurtzbach (2015) and Gray (2018), other Miss Universe winners from the Philippines include Margie Moran (1973) and Gloria Diaz (1969).