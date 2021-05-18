LOOK: Something to remember of hero dog Kabang

MANILA - An honor for an honorable dog.

A day after Kabang's death, her veterinarian announced Tuesday there are already memorabilia prepared in honor of one of the most celebrated animals in the Philippines.

Dr. Anton Lim, in a Facebook post, showed a metal statue of Kabang, along with an impression of her paw prints they made before the dog's burial.

"Before we sealed the concrete vault, we made a negative impression of Kabang’s iconic profile and her paw prints using plaster of paris to remember her forever," he said.

"The concrete vault will be laid permanently at the base of the solid aluminum statue done by Davao artist Kublai Millan," Lim added.



Kabang passed away in her sleep, Lim announced Monday, adding she may have died of old age. In human years, the dog would already be around 91 years old.

Born in February 2008, Kabang was hailed as a hero when she lost her upper snout after saving two children from being hit by a tricycle in Zamboanga City in 2012.

Her story prompted netizens across the globe to raise funds to help her recover and be treated in the United States.

Kabang was also proclaimed "ambassador of dogwill", making her the official symbol of responsible pet ownership and advocacy against animal cruelty.

Her former owner, Rudy Bunggal, who's the father of one of the children she saved, passed away in 2018.

--With a report from Jewel Reyes

