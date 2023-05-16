Collectors, hobbyists set to gather in Unbox Con 2023

Handout

MANILA -- An event for collectors, hobbyists, and pop culture enthusiasts is set to return this month.

Following a successful event in 2022, Unbox Con is back with exclusive drops from local and international brands, a lineup of international artists, and other activities.

It will be held from May 20 to 21 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

During the two-day event, visitors can get the chance to meet international sneaker content creators such as Seth Fowler and Paul Fuentebella, as well as the Philippines' own Bigboy Cheng and Unbox Group of Companies founder Carlo Ople.

Collectors of trading cards, on the other hand, can check out the auction from Hobby Stadium and The Cardboard Corner. There will also be a live sketch session from Marlo Lopez Martos, an Upper Deck Artist for Marvel Cards.

Some of the brands set to release limited-edition items in Unbox 2023 are APTHCRY, Bratpack, Hundred Percent, Aftermarket, Secret Fresh, Coziest, It's Sole Good, and MNL Kingpin.

Other merchants include Champ Clothing, Milkwear, Jed Madela, Earth Ballers, Wetworks, Solid Toys, The Moon Project, Custom Kickz, Buffed Kicks, Off Season, and Harem Custom Expand.

There will also be a Piso Auction for collectors of pieces from the collections of Ople, Cheng, and other creators and artists in the industry.

Passes to Unbox 2023 start at P200 each for the Exclusive Unbox Greenhills Ticket, P300 each for walk-ins, and the GOLD Ticket (includes a two-day pass with two books by Ople, access to the Manila Game Fest worth P200, access to Ozine Fest worth P220, and a raffle entry) for the first 500 customers at P1,500 each.

Toy collectors can get the VIP Ticket worth P2,500 to get two-day early passes to Unbox 2023, access to the Manila Game Fest and Ozine Fest, guaranteed line to Shinigami and Hiro, two books by Ople, and a raffle entry.

More details are available on the social media pages of Unbox Live.