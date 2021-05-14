Why Rabiya Mateo didn't wear a headpiece during national costume competition

Rabiya Mateo's national costume for the 69th Miss Universe came with a headpiece designed by Bulacan-based jeweler Manny Halasan, but the beauty queen was not spotted wearing it on stage on Friday (Manila time).

Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup explained the reason behind this in an interview with ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe, saying that the headpiece keeps falling off whenever Mateo tries to wear it.

"I'm pretty sure alam niyo naman na I brought the headpiece for Rabiya but unfortunately it was... she couldn't [wear it]. Nahuhulog," she explained.

"It was hard for her to wear it, so we decided na kung saan siya mas komportable," she continued. "Mabigat na rin kasi 'yung wings niya in the first place."

"We're so sad na hindi nasuot but still, Rabiya was able to give us a powerful performance."

WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup responded to the question of Pinoy fans - what happened to Rabiya's headpiece? pic.twitter.com/NOVuIveiOp #MissUniverse#MissUniverse2020#AribaRabiya | via @mjfelipe — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 14, 2021

Mateo's costume was created by the late designer Rocky Gathercole, with Halasan in charge of the headpiece and accessories.

In a previous interview with former Miss Universe Philippines MJ Lastimosa, the Filipina beauty queen admitted that her outfit is "heavy," requiring her to do workouts to properly carry it.

"It's heavy, that's why I really need to practice it. I really need to work out physically. 'Yung pinapasok mo tlaga sa isip mo na, 'kahit mabigat 'to, irarampa ko talaga 'to,'" Mateo added.

Mateo is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

