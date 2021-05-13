'It’s heavy': Rabiya Mateo gives clues about national costume for Miss Universe

Photo from Rabiya Mateo's Instagram account

With a day left before the national costume competition, Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo gave a few clues about her outfit for the said segment of the Miss Universe pageant in Hollywood, Florida.

In an interview with former Miss Universe Philippines MJ Lastimosa, Mateo revealed she has found her own style, which will reflect on her national costume.

Based on her answer, the Filipina candidate appeared to be showing some skin in the competition where she is planning to showcase the major regions of the country: Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

"It's sexy. It's very me. Kasi now MJ, I [have found] my personal style. I find confidence when I show some skin, but not too much. It's a representation of Luzon, Visayas, [and] Mindanao wrapped in one," she shared.

Mateo, who hails from Iloilo, also bared that her costume will be "heavy," adding that she underwent workout routines to properly carry the outfit and walk on the runway confidently.

"It's heavy, that's why I really need to practice it. I really need to work out physically. 'Yung pinapasok mo tlaga sa isip mo na, 'kahit mabigat 'to, irarampa ko talaga 'to,'" Mateo added.

She admitted it will be extra challenging for her since the runway for the contest is long, but assured the fans she will fight for the country.

"'Yung runway namin, it's gonna be long. Extra hirap ito for me, but I'm up for the challenge. This is for my country," she quipped.

Miss Universe Philippines design council head Albert Andrada recently described the much awaited national costume of Rabiya as "fabulous."

The masterpiece was created by the late Filipino designer Rocky Gathercole and is inspired by the logo of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant, according to Andrada.

The logo carries the blue and red colors of the national flag, with a lady reaching for the stars.

Meanwhile, Bulacan-based jeweler Manny Halasan was tapped by Andrada to create the headpiece and accessories of the costume.

Mateo is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

She is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel. -- with reports from Mario Dumaual

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC