WATCH: Rabiya Mateo in national costume at Miss Universe

Rabiya Mateo wore an outfit inspired by the Philippine flag during the national costume competition of the 69th Miss Universe on Friday (Manila time).

The event was streamed live on Lazada's YouTube channel, app, and Facebook page for viewers in the Philippines. Elsewhere, the national costume competition was shown on the Miss Universe YouTube channel.

Skip to the 55:12 mark in the video below to see Mateo in her Philippine flag-inspired outfit:

A clip of Mateo backstage was also posted on the Miss Universe Twitter page, with the beauty queen doing a heart sign in front of the camera.

"I feel like I'm a Victoria's Secret angel right now," she said.

Mateo's costume was created by the late designer Rocky Gathercole and jewelry designer Manny Halasan.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Halasan described the beauty queen's outfit as "avant-garde and modern."

Mateo is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

She is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.

